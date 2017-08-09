READER LETTER: Diss Corn Hall seating was agreed in advance before party

I was sorry to read Sandra Foremen’s letter (Diss Express, Letters, July 21) about the seating for Elizabeth Mooney’s 90th birthday dance, which we were delighted to host at the Corn Hall.

We set the room up as had been agreed in advance, and that included the seating.

We felt it was a wonderful, positive event, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank the volunteers and staff who went the extra mile, working well beyond the expected time, to ensure that Elizabeth’s party was a fantastic celebration.

Angela Sykes

Corn Hall Director

St Nicholas Street, Diss

