READER LETTER: Diss Corn Hall encourages submissions of work by local artists

I am delighted that Mr Bennett is pleased with the new Corn Hall Galleries (Letters, June 16).

While it is true that this year’s exhibition programme at the Corn Hall is already organised, we positively encourage submissions of work by local artists, crafts people, groups and curators to be shown at the Corn Hall.

Since we opened at the beginning of May we have shown work by Diss Guild of Weavers, spinners and dyers, Lucy Kayne, Gary Hincks are currently exhibiting cycling heritage items from Madgett’s alongside graphic designs and photographs by Norwich based artists Alex Cook and Mark Ashby.

In July we are exhibiting work made by patients from Burston House and St John’s House and displaying local community work made for the Wind Back Time Project, in September a photography show about the history of Diss’ buildings and their current residents. Mike Webb, best known for Diss Express’ Mere Quacks will have a show over Christmas.

So as you can see our scope is wide with a strong local focus. We will still be having exhibitions by local artists and groups who are asked to submit images of their work, or curatorial proposals, for the 2018 programme, which as with any gallery, will go through a selection process as there is a limit to how many shows we can have in a year. We are hoping big name exhibitions such as our current show From Hockney to Grayson Perry, will put the Corn Hall on the map and attract more art enthusiasts and buyers to the venue, to the benefit of local exhibiting artists.

Justine Moss

Arts and Heritage Outreach Officer

The Corn Hall, Diss

