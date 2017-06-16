READER LETTER: Conservative MP lost our votes

I read with interest the comments made by Tracy Scoggins (Letters, Diss Express, May 26) concerning our post office and also Richard Bacon (Election: who’s after your vote?, May 26), I know Tracy has been campaigning to keep our post office open.

I, being a true Conservative, and supporting Richard Bacon over many years up until now, felt I had to put pen to paper on two occasions.

I wrote to him over things being proposed by the Conservatives that, in my mind, were unfair and unjust, however, in his wisdom, he failed to reply or comment.

I don’t think this is a fair way to treat people who helped to put him where he is. He didn’t have to agree, just a reply would have showed he cared.

Guess what? Both my wife and I received letters from Richard Bacon last week asking us for our support. Too late Richard, two more lost votes.

N E Pearson

Victoria Road, Diss

