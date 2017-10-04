READER LETTER: Chips from van were the best I’ve ever tasted

Having lived on the coast for many years, I like to presume that I am a good judge of chips.

The other week at the Wortham Good Friendship Club, run by Tom Davis and Betty Garnham, we were treated to a superb fish and chip lunch.

Much to my surprise, it was cooked only a few yards from the club house, in Paul Foulchers mobile fish and chip van.

Well done, Paul, the meal rates among the best I’ve ever eaten.

Doreen Foster

Chapel Lane

Botesdale

