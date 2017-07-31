READER LETTER: Building work and roadworks in Diss means residents will have lives severely disrupted

A complete about turn by South Norfolk Council and once again Diss bears the brunt of poor decision making and could easily have a major black spot for traffic problems as a result.

South Norfolk Council has now gone back on its promise to not allow any building work to begin on the proposed new estate in Frenze Hall Lane until all the roadworks needed had been completed.

How much of an impact this will have will only be received as and when work begins, but, for the foreseeable future, residents and road users can expect to have their lives severely disrupted

One of the main reasons for the roadworks is the installation of new pipe work – some of which is now more than six years overdue – to try to ensure that there is no repetition of the flooding that has been experienced at and around the area of the railway arch.

Categoric assurance was given that the developer, Persimmon Homes, would not be allowed to commence building on this site until such time as the necessary pipe work had been installed, an area of pavement added on the south side of the road leading up to the arch and that the pedestrian operated traffic lights had been put in place.

All this work will now be carried out at the same time as the builders are in the process of constructing the 136 house estate. Highways are on record of stating that they foresee no problems. There have recently been accidents on the Walcot Green side of where the new estate is to be built and the police closed the road on one occasion.

Does anyone really believe that the introduction of heavy lorries and articulated vehicles using this general area will not result in further hold ups and accidents?

Safety is of paramount importance yet, despite Diss Town Council issuing an assurance that the work needed will be carried out in an orderly fashion and road closures kept to a minimum, it now seems likely that we can expect complete mayhem as a result of the decision.

Alan Thomas

Walcot Rise Diss

