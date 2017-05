As the election draws near, I hope the subject of mass immigration will be raised during canvassing.

Some reason our political and media elites always seem to quote net migration – in other words, a measure of our replacement by those seeking to settle here.

I voted for Brexit in the expectation it would lead to a significant drop in immigration. Even if it leads to higher prices and lower services, it’s a price worth paying.

S M Mills

Oak Crescent

Eye