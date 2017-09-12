READER LETTER: Another cancelled appointment – I haven’t been able to access a dentist for a year

I recently received a letter from my South Norfolk dental practice, cancelling my next appointment, the fourth time in 12 months.

This has resulted in not being able to access a dentist for over a year.

When I asked my local dental practice why, the answer I received was that it now has only one NHS dentist and have cancelled lots of appointments.

I was refused another appointment, so I’m no longer registered with any dentist. I have contacted two other NHS dental practices in the area, both of whom refused to take me on.

As a senior citizen, I am wondering if paying for private dentistry is the only way forward?

Michael Britton

Church Farm Green

Fressingfield

