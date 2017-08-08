READER LETTER: An evening of sheer fun

I would like to congratulate the ‘Kestrels’ group of children at Bressingham Primary School and director teacher Mrs Gilbert on their presentation of Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies at the school on the evening of July 13. We were entertained for just over one and a half hours – which included a short interval and free ice cream– to an evening of sheer fun and laughter with no hesitation or fluffing of any lines which several of the children had to learn. We even had a visit from a ‘real’ king towards the end of the show. Well done children and Mrs Gilbert, you certainly deserved the standing ovation you received at the end of the show. Best wishes to you all.

Pearl Neve

Long Green, Wortham

