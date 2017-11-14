READER LETTER: All the best to Diss store – they have a lot to live up to

Express readers will know that the Natural Foodstore in Norfolk House Yard has recently changed hands, into those of a workers’ collective.

While we wish the trio well and congratulate them on their crowdfunding success, we shouldn’t let the occasion pass without recognising what they have to live up to.

Marian Meiracker took over what was already a pretty brave enterprise 25 years ago, and has managed to keep it going in what has been a very difficult time for retail in Diss.

Through a dedication to fresh, wholesome and organic food, Marian has bucked a trend that has seen streams of greengrocers and delicatessens flounder. She managed to survive threats from supermarkets and even shops that have encroached on her territory. Diss is fortunate to have had her resolute input to our wellbeing. We are grateful.

Here’s to another 25 years of good food.

Brian Guthrie

Field House

Thrandeston

