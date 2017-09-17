READER LETTER: About time we had a plaque

My dear old mum, Mary Ellen Gillings (Nellsie), has been gone ten years now.

Taking up a plant pot for her and my dad’s grave the other day, I saw a pair of gates that are on a remembrance garden in Haywood Cemetery.

A lot of people will still remember Palgrave blacksmith Arthur Howell; well, his father George, made those gates for the WI as a gift for the Coronation in September 1953.

I reckon they must have been the last big thing he made because he died in October that year.

I was amazed to see no plate on them to say who made them, where and why. Well, it’s about time there was.

I used to play in Diss Park and went on to marry his granddaughter long before the remembrance gates were removed and put in the cemetery.

If the council doesn’t want to pay for a plaque, I will gladly ask their permission.

Peter Gillings

Mission Road

Diss

