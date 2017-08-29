READER LETTER: A great meal and polite staff in Diss

Local bus driver Gordon Laurence drove myself and six other local women to the Park Hotel, where we joined 60 other Wortham Friendship Club members for the annual club dinner.

What a superb meal it proved to be. Everyone was delighted with their meals and the staff were friendly, efficient and polite.

Many thanks to Betty Garham and Tom who were instrumental in making all the arrangements for this annual get together.

I’m so happy to be a member.

Doreen Foster

Chapel Lane

Botesdale

