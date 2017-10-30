Read all about it – Madgetts Cycles and Diss Cyclathon team up to keep our paper boys and girls safe this winter

The clocks went back at the weekend – meaning the dark, cold winter nights will be setting in sooner.

And with that in mind, a collaboration is aiming to support local paper boys and girls in a bid to keep them safe while out on their rounds.

Madgett Cycles in Diss has teamed up with Diss Cyclathon to offer those who deliver newspapers by bike locally a free check-up – making sure it is ready for winter.

Up to £50 of parts, clothing and accessories for the first 20 riders who apply – and Diss Cyclathon will pick up the bill.

Mick Madgett, owner of Madgetts Cycles, said: “We want to help everyone in Diss be ready for winter and ride safely.

“That’s particularly important for younger riders and making sure their bikes and brakes are working well and they can be seen on the road is vital.

“For paper boys and girls who often have to go out in the dark that’s important so we and Diss Cyclathon will make sure they leave here with a bike that’s been fully checked out, that they’ve got a helmet, high-visibility clothing and lights.”

Alan Franks, of Diss Cyclathon, added money from June’s cycling event had already helped local cycling clubs, Diss Corn Hall and the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

“We’re also keen to get more young riders out there enjoying cycling.

“Doing paper rounds for many of us was the first time we used our bikes on a regular basis so we’re keen that all the paper boys and girls in the Diss area and their bikes are ready for winter.

Applying for the offer is simple – take your bike to Madgetts Cycles, in Shelfanger Road, and tell them you are a paper boy or girl in Diss.

