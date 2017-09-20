Raise a glass: The Beaconsfield Arms reopens in Occold

After working for 40 years in construction, Peter McSloy decided to follow his ambition and buy the The Beaconsfield Arms in Occold, near Eye.

The pub, located in Mill Road, was bought by Mr McSloy and his partner, Leigh Linnett, for £250,000.

Commonly referred to as ‘The Beaky’ in the village, the pub was re-opened on September 1 after closing in March of this year.

Mr McSloy said: “We will spend a lot more money on refurbing the pub.

“It isn’t a massive refurb, but there’s plenty of bits and bobs to do – including the kitchen.”

On his change in careers, Mr McSloy said: “Being a pub landlord is more of a lifestyle than a job.

“We’ve put about 100 of work into the pub so far.”

Mr McSloy said he has received positive reactions from the surrounding village.

“It’s early days yet, so we want to find out what the village wants from us as a pub.

“So far, they seem to be very happy with what we have done with the place.”