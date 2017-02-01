Rail services cancelled due to repair works between Bury St Edmunds and Ely

Rail services between Ipswich and Peterborough are being cancelled or disrupted today due to emergency engineering work.

Network Rail is repairing a track defect from 9.30am to 3pm between Bury St Edmunds and Ely.

Greater Anglia says the following Ipswich to Peterborough train services will be revised:

The 08:03 Ipswich to Peterborough service will terminate at Ely at 08:58 connecting into the 09:15 Cross Country service to Peterborough.

An additional train will depart from Ely to Ipswich at 09:15 calling at Bury St Edmunds 09:41 and Stowmarket 09:57 arriving at Ipswich at 10:11.

The 09:50 Peterborough to Ipswich service is cancelled, a rail replacement bus will depart from Ely at 10:32 to Bury St Edmunds connecting into a train service to Ipswich. The 10:18 Cross Country service from Peterborough to Cambridge will connect into the 11:44 from Cambridge to Ipswich.

The 10:00 Ipswich to Peterborough will terminate at Bury St Edmunds, a connecting bus will run to Ely connecting with Cross Country and East Midland train services to Peterborough.

The 11:50 Peterborough to Ipswich service is cancelled between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds, a rail replacement bus will depart from Ely at 12:32 to Bury St Edmunds connecting into a train service to Ipswich. The 12:18 Cross Country service from Peterborough to Cambridge will connect into the 13:44 from Cambridge to Ipswich.

The 11:58 Ipswich to Peterborough will terminate at Bury St Edmunds a connecting bus will run to Ely connecting with Cross Country and East Midland train services to Peterborough.

The 13:50 Peterborough to Ipswich service is cancelled between Peterborough and Bury St Edmunds, a rail replacement bus will depart from Ely at 14:32 to Bury St Edmunds connecting into a train service to Ipswich. The 14:18 Cross Country service from Peterborough to Cambridge will connect into the 15:44 from Cambridge to Ipswich.

Visit www.greateranglia.co.uk