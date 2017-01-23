Rail passengers urged to check before they travel ahead of upcoming Norwich to London line works

Further works to the Norwich to London line, which serves the Diss Express area, are due to start next month with rail users being advised to check before they travel.

Network Rail said ten weekends of “important railway improvement works” were due to begin on Saturday, February 4, as part of its £250m programme of improvements.

It includes overhead wires being replaced and Crossrail constriction work at Shenfield and at stations on the TfL Rail route.

Richard Schofield, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “Our engineers will carry out a huge package of important work over these ten weekends as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan to improve reliability, reduce delays and prepare the TfL Rail line for new trains from May. I’d like to thank passengers for their continued patience and understanding.”

Check your journey at www.nationalrail.co.uk