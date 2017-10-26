Queen’s Award for Innovation is a ‘step up’ for Diss-based company

Clinical biometrics experts Syne Qua Non (SQN) are celebrating being named as winners of a Queen’s Award for Innovation – the UK’s highest accolade for business success .

The award was given for the Diss-based company’s product Syne-clin, an innovative technology used in the management and reporting of human clinical trials.

To win the innovation award for our technology is a step up because it’s so challenging to actually qualify for it Tony Rees

SQN and its technology supports the development of new drugs and treatments for a broad spectrum of diseases including cancer.

The award was presented by Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk Richard Jewson to one of SQN’s directors, Tony Rees, at a ceremony at the Oaksmere Hotel in Brome.

Mr Rees said it was “spectacular” to win – after previously receiving a Queen’s Award for Export in 2009.

He said: “To win the innovation award for our technology is a step up because it’s so challenging to actually qualify for it. To win it is a testament to the hard work of a lot of people over a lot of years.

“Because we are agile it enables us to invest where we see the industry and healthcare moving, and we have been able to keep ahead of the curve in terms of investment and therefore capitalise on the innovation.

“The investment that we have made means doctors and patients will benefit from our technology a lot sooner than if it had come from an overseas organisation.

Mr Rees added that SQN consciously recruits locally and uses local suppliers wherever possible.

He said: “There are a lot of opportunities for us to support and give back to the local community.”

On the future of the industry, Mr Rees said: “The health care sector is changing very aggressively.

“Our new innovation will take us further and brings healthcare much closer to the patient, and that, to me, would be a big step forward in improving preventive measures in healthcare and also treatment opportunities to patients that they otherwise wouldn’t have.”