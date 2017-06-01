Pulham St Mary man who suffered ‘horrific’ injuries in bike crash raising funds for EAAA

A Pulham St Mary man, who suffered a life-threatening motorbike accident, is hoping to give something back to the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) for saving his life.

Carl Atkins was knocked off his motorbike and run over by a bus in Old Buckenham in September 2003, leaving him seriously injured.

Carl Atkins

A crew from EAAA attended to find him with horrific injuries – including a fractured neck and spine, broken jaw and arm, lacerated kidney and a collapsed lung – and flew him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

Despite his injuries, he made a full recovery, and says the crew aboard the EAAA saved his life with their actions.

Mr Atkins has spent many years fundraising for the charity, but this year takes on his biggest task to date, tackling three gruelling challenges.

He has successfully completed Only the Brave, a 40-obstacle race course, and threw himself out of a plane in May in The Big Leaaap, and completes his effort with the Tour De Broads cycling event on August 20, where he takes on a 100-mile ride.

I am completely in debt to EAAA for the assistance they gave me, and I have made it my mission to raise funds for the community-funded charity, so they can continue providing their lifesaving service Carl Atikins, Pulham St Mary

“I am completely in debt to EAAA for the assistance they gave me, and I have made it my mission to raise funds for the community-funded charity, so they can continue providing their lifesaving service,” he said.

“I have been delighted by the support I have received so far but I’m hoping to raise plenty more funds by the last event.”

To sponsor Mr Atkins, go to justgiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Carl-Atkins17. To find out how you could get involved with raising funds for EAAA visit www.eaaa.org.uk.