Pulham Market pub hoping to ‘crown’ successful three years in search of national award

A south Norfolk pub will be looking to ‘crown’ a successful three years as it goes in search of a national award.

The Crown Inn, Pulham Market , is only in its third year of trading after opening up to the public following a considerable makeover after its long period of closure.

Amy Beevers and Jon Bingham, who run the Crown Inn, Pulham Market. Submitted photo.

But is will go forward to represent Norfolk as a finalist in the National Pub and Bar Awards 2017.

They will compete to be best in the region before the announcement of the overall UK winner at a ceremony at the BAFTA theatre in London on Tuesday, May 23.

Jon Bingham, owner of The Crown, said: “This award is very pleasing and a testimony to the ongoing care and attention taken by all team members at the pub to deliver consistently high standards.

“Being a free house we can choose the best ales and wines to stock and a real effort is made to sell local and themed beer and to change them regularly.

“All of our food is freshly prepared on site and the menus change often to keep ingredients seasonal and available to source locally.”

The pub, which features a 50 seater restaurant and serves food seven days a week, has a 16th Century fireplace, and several bar areas.