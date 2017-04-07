PULHAM CRASH: Tributes continue to pour in to three teenagers killed in road accident

The community has continued to pay tribute to the three teenagers who died in a road crash in Pulham Market on Wednesday night.

They have been named locally as Dominic O’Neill, Kyle Warren and Billy Hines, all believed to be from the local area.

Scene of the crash in Pulham Market, where three teenagers died. Picture: SWNS.

Officers were called to the scene just after 11.45pm on Wednesday night after reports of an accident. A black Ford KA was travelling along Tivetshall Road towards Pulham Market when it left the road and collided with some trees.

Mr Warren was a successful junior banger racer driver.

A statement from banger racing organisers Trackstar Racing yesterday paid tribute to him

Paul Butler of Trackstar Racing said: “We are all absolutely devastated at the news.

“He was a very popular young driver and was very popular with his fellow drivers.”

He won his first race shortly before he turned 16 and retired from junior stockcar racing in December 2015.

He regularly attending Junior Banger meeting at King’s Lynn.

A statement on Racestar’s website added: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of former Junior Banger Racer 130 Kyle Warren who tragically passed away in an RTA (Road Traffic Accident” last night.

“Kyle was an ever present in the Junior Bangers at King’s Lynn from towards the end of the 2014 season until his retirement meeting which took place on 6 December 2015 - and it was at this meeting when Kyle did what he had been threatening to do all season and took the chequered flag at King’s Lynn for the first time.

“There will be a minute’s silence in remembrance of Kyle before the Junior Banger British Championship at King’s Lynn this Saturday.”

“Kyle was a popular driver with both his fellow competitors and race officials.

“He never ‘played dirty’ or raced foul of the rules and is fondly remembered as a fair but very competitive young driver who would not move over for anyone on track but would help anyone in the pits get back on track,” it stated.

A number of floral tributes have been left on the winding road where the crash happened.

One read: “In our thoughts forever and always. Never forgotten.”

Katie Dade, 19, who lives in the area, said: “It is just such a shock. We didn’t expect it. It’s such a small village, you never expect anything like this to happen.”

She also said the mood of the village was “very much sadness and grief”.

Courtney Yeomans-Wood, friend of Kyle Warren and Billy Hines, wrote on Facebook, “RIP Kyle Warren Billy Hines and Dom. I am still in shock that this has happened!”

“Known Kyle and Billy for years... I remember standing on the side lines while Billy, Kyle and Callum played for Diss cheering them on. They would try to score goals for match attack cards!

“Honestly the nicest boys you could ask for! Genuinely kind, caring, and funny boys.”

The teens had the accident near the junction between Tivetshall Road in Diss, Norfolk, and the A140.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal RTC near to the A140 at Pulham Market.

“A black Ford KA was travelling along Tivetshall Road towards Pulham Market at approximately 11.50pm when it left the road and collided with some trees.

“The three male occupants in the car, all aged in their late teens, sadly died at the scene.

“Tivetshall Road is expected to remain closed for the duration of today whilst investigations into the collision continue and local diversions have been put in place.

“Anyone who may have seen the collision, or anyone who may have seen the manner in which the vehicle was travelling prior to the incident, should contact Norfolk Constabulary’s Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.”