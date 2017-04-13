PULHAM CRASH: Tributes continue to flood in for Kyle Warren, Billy Hines and Dominic O’Neill

Tributes from across the Diss Express area have poured in following a fatal crash in Pulham Market which claimed the lives of three teenagers.

Kyle Warren, 17, Billy Hines, 16, and Dominic O’Neill, 18, who all lived locally, died at the scene of the crash, which happened in Tivetshall Road late last Wednesday night.

There has been an outpouring of grief following the accident — and on Sunday, hundreds of their friends gathered in the car park of Morrisons in Diss, travelling in a convoy to Great Yarmouth in their memory.

Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston opened their doors during the Easter holidays to offer support to staff and parents, while people paid tribute by gathering at Eye Airfield to release Chinese lanterns on the day following the crash.

Dominic and Kyle were former Archbishop Sancroft High School students.

Deputy headteacher Rob Connelly paid tribute to the pair, and said the news of their deaths had “rocked” the schools “both professionally and personally”.

Pulham Market, Norfolk. Flowers and tributes at the scene of the crash in Pulham Market, where three teenagers Kyle Warren, 17, Billy Hines, 16, and Dominic O�"Neill, 18, died following the accident on April 6 on Tivetshall Road just outside the village. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE PHOTOGRAPHY

Mr Connelly described Dominic as a talented drummer, who played in the school band and performed at various events.

“He was a student who had the ability to change the dynamic of a room. He would light the room up and he was full of energy,” he said.

“He was incredibly well liked by both students and staff. He had a very sensitive and compassionate nature.

“The nature of our school is that, because we are such a small school, we get to know students and families not just on an academic level, and we aim to provide so much more than an academic education, and he was so responsive to that.

“He was such a big part of our community.

Mr Connelly said Kyle was a person with “real talent”, with a particular interest in stock cars.

“He was very passionate about his stock cars and very passionate about car mechanics in general,” he said.

“He would often come into school on Monday with the grease still on his hands, and could not wait to tell us about his weekend.

“He had a cheeky grin and always had a glint in his eye.

“He was a very special character. He was a real character, and a lovable character.”

Kyle was a successful junior banger racer driver.

Paul Butler of banger racing organisers Trackstar Racing said: “We are all absolutely devastated at the news.

“He was a very popular young driver and was very popular with his fellow drivers.”

He won his first race shortly before he turned 16 and retired from junior stockcar racing in December 2015.

Billy was a former Hartismere student and left the school after finishing Year 11 last year.

His former head of year Caroline Aldous-Goodge described him as a “really lovely” and “popular” student, with a “cheeky smile”.

A school spokesperson added: “Obviously our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Diss Town FC youth club coach Mark Channell coached Billy from the under 10s to under 16s.

“My reaction was the same as everybody else’s really — it was awful news,” he told the Diss Express.

“Billy was a real character in the team, without a doubt.

“He always played with a smile on his face, and he always gave 100 per cent in terms of effort and determination every time — that was never in question, and he was a real likeable character in the team.”

Archbishop Sancroft High School will be holding a full school assembly when the children return on Tuesday in memory of Dominic, Kyle and Billy.

And a minute’s silence will be held at tomorrow’s King of the Cup event at Rectory Meadow, Diss, at 12pm, for the trio.