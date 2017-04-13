PULHAM CRASH: Inquest opens into the death of three teenagers

An inquest opening has heard three teenagers died of multiple injuries when their car crashed and burst into flames in Pulham Market last week.

Kyle Warren, 17, of Harleston, Billy Hines, 16, of Wortham, and Dominic O’Neill, 18, of Pulham Market, died in the accident in Tivetshall Road late on Wednesday night.

Scene of the crash in Pulham Market, where three teenagers died. Picture: SWNS.

The black Ford Ka was travelling towards Pulham Market when it hit some trees at about 11.50pm.

The inquest was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court this morning. It has now been adjourned until July 25 for a pre-inquest review hearing.

Norfolk’s senior coroner Jacqueline Lake did not disclose details on who was driving the vehicle.