PULHAM CRASH: Families pay tribute to teenagers who were ‘loved by all’

The families of three people killed in a road crash in Pulham Market last week have paid tribute to three boys who were “loved by all.”

Kyle Warren, 17, of Harleston, Billy Hines, 16, of Wortham, and Dominic O’Neill, 18, of Pulham Market, died in the accident in Tivetshall Road late last Wednesday night.

Kyle Warren. Submitted picture.

A statement from Kyle’s family said he would be remembered as a “very cheeky chappie” who always had “a wonderful smile on his face — no matter what.”

It read: “He was an extremely loving person, especially to all his family and friends. He was very outgoing and loved in return by all.

“He had a passion for banger racing, which he did extremely well, bringing home several trophies.

“Lorries played a big part in Kyle’s life with truck shows and polish! Which later evolved into his passion for cars and the modified car scene, music and partying which he tried his best not to miss!

“Kyle will be sadly missed and never forgotten.”

Dominic’s mother, Davina O’Neill, described him as A “beautiful, much loved person.”

“He will be greatly missed by many,” she said. “I have been overwhelmed by the support and love from his friends and would like to thank everyone for their donations on his Just Giving page.”

A statement from Billy’s family said: “From the day Billy was born he made everybody smile, he was loved by everyone. He was a funny, loving, caring, hard working boy and always had a cheeky smile on his face.

Dominic O'Neill. Submitted picture.

“He brought so much joy to everyone he met and touched so many hearts. He was as someone said ‘one in a million’.

“Billy had many interests including shooting, beating on local shoots, he loved his motorbikes and cars.

“Billy will be forever missed by his mum Mandy, his Dad Jason and his big brothers Ryan and Jack and all his family and friends.

“It is testimony to Billy, Kyle and Dom to all the support we have had as a family.”