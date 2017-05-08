Pulham community car scheme issues appeal for new volunteer drivers

A long-running community car scheme serving Pulham St Mary and Pulham Market is on the look-out for more volunteer drivers to help continue its work.

Beckvale Community Car Scheme, is looking for local residents with one or two hours a week to spare to join their team of volunteers, who help people who need to attend hospital or doctor’s appointments, but have no access to transport of their own or a convenient bus service.

Andy Yull, Scheme Co-ordinator, said: “The problem is we really are very short of drivers.

“The benefit to our passengers is that we take them to their appointments and bring them home afterwards – knowing it’s a door-to- door service and that they will be brought safely home is reassuring for many older, vulnerable people.”

“Social mobility has seen many families fragmenting, with the younger generation moving further away, the result sometimes being that older residents might be on their own for extended periods of time.

“Our scheme was started by the villages, for the villages. It’s about community, and it would be great if even just one or two more local residents with a little time to spare could help us keep this valued service going.”

To enquire about volunteering, call 01379 676966 or email andyyull@tiscali.co.uk