Public meeting about future of Diss Post Office takes place tonight

A public meeting to discuss the future of the Diss Post Office will take place at the Diss Youth and Community Centre tonight from 6pm to 8pm.

The meeting was organised in response to Post Office proposals announced earlier this year, which could result in the Crown branch in Market Place being closed and its services franchised out to a local retail outlet.

Attendees will be able to hear from Richard Bacon, former MP and current Conservative PPC for South Norfolk, Graham Minshull, leader of Diss Town Council, and Andy Furey, national officer of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).