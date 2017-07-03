Public consultation for Long Stratton Leisure Centre begins

Members of the public have been invited to have their say over South Norfolk Council’s £2m improvement scheme to Long Stratton Leisure Centre.

The consultation was opened at South Norfolk on Show on Sunday.The plans will be on display at the leisure centre and on the council’s website until July 14. Itcomes at a time when Long Stratton is expected to grow with more than 1,800 news houses being built.

Cabinet member for Wellbeing, Leisure and Early Intervention and South Norfolk Councillor Yvonne Bendle, said: “The council recognises the importance of improving the health and wellbeing of our residents and providing quality leisure facilities will help residents become active and keep fit and healthy.

“Our investment in Long Stratton Leisure Centre will provide modern, affordable leisure facilities that can be used by the whole community. The leisure centre will become a hub where friends and family can spend quality time together for many years to come.”

South Norfolk Council has recently invested £4m in its leisure centre in Wymondham. The council says that since the centre was re-opened last year, there has been a 87% increase in membership and 72,000 more visits.

For more information, go to south-norfolk.gov.uk/leisure