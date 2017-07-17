Prolific burglar across four counties jailed

A prolific burglar who carried out a series of burglaries across Suffolk, Essex, the Metropolitan Police area and Cambridgeshire – including one in Earl Soham – has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Tim Gell, 30, of Meville Heath, South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, was originally arrested by Essex Police and was subsequently charged with burgling four homes in the county.

We know that home burglaries can be extremely distressing for residents and the impact Gell had should not be underestimated Detective Inspector Matthew Adams

Suffolk Police believed he may have been responsible for other offences and officers from the Constabulary’s Operation Converter team began work with him.

He went on to admit 234 further offences including ten burglaries in Suffolk – nine of them at homes in the county – ten more in Essex, two home burglaries in the Metropolitan Police area and one home burglary in Cambridgeshire.

The offences date from April 2011 to May 2017.

The incident in Earl Soham, on April 5 of this year, saw jewellery stolen.

Detective Inspector Matthew Adams, who oversees Suffolk’s Operation Converter team said: “This case again demonstrates both how a spate of burglaries can be down to one offender, with a string of crimes in Suffolk in early to mid-April and in Essex from mid-April to early May.

“He committed offences far and wide from the outskirts of London to Suffolk Coastal to south-west Cambridgeshire.

“We know that home burglaries can be extremely distressing for residents and the impact Gell had should not be underestimated.”

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.

