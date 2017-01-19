Progress in Suffolk MP’s bid to improve A140 junction at Brome

A meeting is to be held between Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter and Suffolk County Council to look at potential improvements on the A140 at Brome.

Last month the Conservative MP called for “urgent action” on the stretch of road which provides access to and from the Mid Suffolk Business Park. Located adjacent to the former site of Eye Airfield, it plays host to a number of haulage and light industrial businesses.

Dr Poulter said he had been contacted some of the businesses at the park reporting their “ongoing concerns”, which include lengthy queues and delays at the busy junction, in turn creating a further risk of accidents, with Suffolk County Council now agreeing to a meeting.

Dr Poulter said many felt the development of a roundabout would “significantly help” traffic flow.

“With further development expected in the area, the time has come for improvements at this very busy junction,” he said. “I would like to see contributions coming from developers, linked to new housing or to industrial development and I am asking Suffolk County Council to ensure that this vital Highways improvement is escalated as a priority project.”

Stephen Britt, Chair of Suffolk Chamber’s Transport and Infrastructure Board, added: “It’s good to see Suffolk County Council is willing to enter into early discussions to find solutions to the growing problems surrounding the A140.

“This road is a key element in Suffolk’s infrastructure and is neither fit for the purposes of businesses now leave alone in the future.

“We are especially pleased that Dr. Dan Poulter has so vigorously taken up the matter with key decision-makers.”