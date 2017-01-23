‘Proactive and meaningful’ talks in dispute which could see Diss Morrisons petrol station ‘run dry’

Unite and DHL Supply Chain say they have held “proactive and meaningful” talks over a dispute over a driver’s docked pay — which could see the Morrisons petrol station in Diss “run dry.”

A total of 19 drivers, employed by DHL Supply Chain and based in West Thurrock and who deliver petrol and diesel to 55 petrol stations at Morrisons supermarkets across the region, including the store in Victoria Road, are currently being balloted for strike action, and industrial action short of a strike. The ballot closes on Friday.

Following talks between Unite the union and DHL Supply Chain management both sides have agreed that they found them proactive and meaningful Joint Unite and DHL statement

Unite, the union who represents the drivers, said the dispute centres on an employee who had his wages docked by £5,200 over a seven-month period after he was involved in an accident. The union said the incident was not the driver’s fault and described their bosses’ reaction as “grossly unfair.”

“Unite are now taking a proposal back to their members involved for consideration.”

Unite claims petrol could run out at the stores should industrial action last more than a few days.