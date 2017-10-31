Prime Minister Theresa May has high praise for construction firm on visit to new school in Old Buckenham

Prime Minister Theresa May has praised a construction and infrastructure firm’s approach to mental health during a visit to Norfolk last week.

Mrs May was in Old Buckenham at the two-storey Chapel Green School development site, being built by Morgan Sindall.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Theres May visits Chapel Green School build site, Norfolk, for mental health visit. �Crown.

The new £13.8 million state-of-the-art facility will cater for 110 pupils aged 3 to 19 with complex needs.

It will replace the current Chapel Road School in Attleborough, which has a capacity for only 60 children.

Mrs May highlighted the efforts of Morgan Sindall to help people both remain in and thrive at work

“Morgan Sindall is doing excellent work making its staff aware that help is available and supporting those that need it,” she said.

“Setting up a Raising Concerns helpline, signposting to local and national support services, running stress reduction workshops and planning a programme to train mental health first aiders are just some of the great initiatives they are spearheading.”

The visit of the Prime Minister coincided with the publication of the Thriving at Work report into the approach of mental health in the workplace, which explores how employers can better support all individuals, including those with mental ill health or poor well-being.

Martin Worthington, Morgan Sindall’s SHEQ Director, said: “Whilst mental health issues affect people from all backgrounds, it is a well-documented fact that construction workers are a particularly at-risk group, so we are focused on doing everything we can to ensure we have robust support systems in place for our employees.”