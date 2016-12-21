Prime Minister Theresa May backs South Norfolk Council plan to prevent homelessness

Prime Minister Theresa May has backed a new South Norfolk Council programme to find innovative ways to prevent homelessness after the Government awarded it a £96,000 grant boost.

South Norfolk is one of 28 new ‘trailblazer’ areas across the country being funded as part of a £50 million programme aimed at preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place.

Long Stratton, Norfolk. South Norfolk Council Offices in Long Stratton ENGANL00120111130173715

The council says it will provide help earlier on to develop people’s personal life skills who may be at risk, such as helping them to manage finances and health, and use the principles of social enterprise to deliver private rental sector homes to help tenants by not having to find high deposits and fees, while matching those under 35-years-old with suitable sharers.

It will be piloted with a view to being rolled out more widely across the Greater Norwich area.

The Prime Minister said: “As we make this a country that works for everyone, not just the privileged few – we need to look at why people are on the streets, what has gone wrong in their lives and how we can best help them. We need to put prevention first and find solutions for families and individuals before they end up sleeping rough.

“The way that South Norfolk is helping vulnerable people at risk of homelessness is a great example of how we should put prevention first. By providing help and support early on to those who might be facing issues with their finances, health or welfare we can address the complex issues that can cause homelessness in the first place.”