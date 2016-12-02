PREVIEW: Harleston is ready to light up for Christmas

Harleston will continue its annual festive tradition of lighting up the townscape in Christmas colours tomorrow, following a full day of family activities around the town.

The festivities kick off with the colourful Street Market, running from 9.30am onwards in Market Place, with more than 30 festive, craft, local produce and street food stalls.

At St John’s Church, there will be a Church Bazaar with additional craft and gift stalls, 10am to 4pm, while Father Christmas and his elves will be in place in Santa’s Grotto at Harleston Information Plus, 1pm to 4pm.

From 3.30pm, The Thoroughfare and Church Street will be closed to traffic so visitors can enjoy more stalls and street entertainment from the likes of Nathaniel Howell, the Old Glory Molly Dancers, The Witchmen and Park Radio.

Finally, a candlelit procession will herald the switching on of the Christmas tree lights at 5pm, by Harleston’s very own hero, Carol Wiles MBE.