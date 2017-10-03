Power tools stolen after property ram raided in Wortham

Power tools have been stolen after a car ram raided a family home in Church Road, Wortham.

A blue Ford Mondeo, believed to have a 51 plate, hit an electric door of a steel outbuilding at the property at about 8.55pm on Sunday – damaging a transit van in the process.

The thieves cut a padlock on the home’s front gate and drove down the driveway.

The residents chased off the thieves after hearing the raid.

The victim, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the experience was frightening and added: “It’s not just what they have done, it’s the time they did it.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Suffolk police on 101 with reference number 64073/17.