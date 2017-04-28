Post Office says goal for Diss is ‘convenient access’, but detailed plans not yet developed

The Post Office says the goal for its future presence in Diss is to maintain access to its services, after a local MP spoke out in Parliament last week against the Post Office’s franchising plans.

Richard Bacon, MP for South Norfolk, described the local WH Smith shop as “not the remotest bit suitable” to take on the town’s Post Office services, after he confirmed it was one of the outlets to show interest in taking on the franchise.

A spokeswoman for the Post Office would not confirm nor deny if WH Smith had expressed interest, and reiterated that detailed plans will be made public in due course.

“The position is unchanged — there are no detailed proposals. When there are, we will hold a six week public consultation,” the spokeswoman said.

“In developing our plans, we continue to be focused on ensuring our customers continue to have convenient access to our services into the future.”

A public meeting to discuss the future of the town’s Post Office will take place at the Diss Youth and Community Centre, on May 11, from 6pm to 8pm, with guest speakers including Mr Bacon, Diss Town Council leader Graham Minshull, and Andy Furey, national officer of the Communication Workers Union (CWU).