Search

Post Office confirm there are no ‘detailed proposals’ to move Diss branch from Market Place

Diss Post Office
Diss Post Office

The Post Office has revealed there are currently no “detailed proposals” to move the branch in Market Place, Diss.

A spokesperson told the Diss Express: “We announced in January this year that we were looking at potentially franchising the branch to ensure that it is sustainable into the future.

“Once we have detailed proposals we always tell the affected staff first and we then hold on a six week public consultation.”