Popular and award-winning reuse and recycling event returning to Diss in August

South Norfolk Council’s popular and award-winning Reuse and Recycle event is returning to Diss next month.

Taking place at Diss Youth and Community Centre in Shelfanger Road on Wednesday, August 23, the scheme allows local residents to sort out their unwanted items to be either reused or recycled while also raising money for charity.

Among the items being accepted , from 9am to 3pm on the day, are textiles and furniture, along with toasters, kettles, televisions, hair dryers and other small electrical items, working or faulty.

If the electrical item passes on-site safety checks, event goers will be able to take items home for free, or for a small donation to charity, from 11am to 3pm. Anything not taken will be donated to East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

To find out more, visit www.south-norfolk.gov.uk/recycling