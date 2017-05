Firefighters rescued a pony trapped in a South Lopham ditch yesterday afternoon.

Appliances from Diss and Thetford were dispatched to Hinderclay Road, after Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.43pm.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 3.58pm and used animal rescue equipment to assist the pony.

The pony was left in the care of its owner. The incident was deemed under control by 4.41pm.