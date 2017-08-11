Police using plain clothes and night vision to catch burglars as crime figures for South Norfolk in July revealed

Crime figures for South Norfolk in July have been revealed.

Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, urged residents to lock their homes, sheds and outbuildings to prevent “avoidable” burglaries of insecure premises.

My team have been out patrolling in plain clothes equipped with night vision and have made four burglary related arrests this month Jason Selvarajah, local policing inspector

“My team have been out patrolling in plain clothes equipped with night vision and have made four burglary related arrests this month,” he said. “My team and I will continue to work on the priorities raised through public consultation when they are not attending emergency calls or investigating crime.”

South Norfolk Engagement Officer Jim Squires said they were trying to improve engagement with residents – with public meetings being organised every three months.

The first will take place on Thursday, September 28, from 7pm to 9pm, at Breckland Hall in Breckland Road, Costessey.

“These meeting will give you the opportunity to be updated on what we are doing on the seven policing areas within the district, hear what issues have been raised at our most recent street surgeries, followed by your opportunity to raise any issues or concerns with the local policing Inspector and his team,” he said.

“The meetings will move around the district so the community have an opportunity to attend and not have to travel great distances each time.”

Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon: Arson – 2; Anti-social behaviour – 3; Burglary residential – 6; Criminal damage – 6; Domestic – 11; Hate incident – 1; Possession of controlled substance – 1; Possession of weapons – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 6; Robbery – 1; Theft from a motor vehicle – 3.

Scole and Dickleburgh: Burglary residential – 1; Criminal damage – 3; Domestic – 3;Theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle – 1.

Harleston, Earsham and Beck Vale: Anti-social behaviour – 1; Burglary business and community – 1; Burglary residential 1; Criminal damage – 7; Domestic – 2; Hate incident – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 5; Theft from a motor vehicle – 2.

Newton Flotman: Burglary residential – 1; Criminal damage – 1.

Tasburgh: Burglary residential – 2; Criminal damage – 1.

Long Stratton, Hempnall and Forncett: Arson – 1; Anti-social behaviour – 2; Burglary business and community – 1; Criminal damage – 8; Domestic – 5; Possession of controlled substance – 1; Possession of weapons – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 3; Theft from a motor vehicle – 1.

Bunwell: Burglary business and community – 1; Burglary residential – 1; Criminal damage – 1; Domestic – 1; Public fear, alarm or distress – 1.