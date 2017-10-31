Police turn postmen in new initiative to keep residents of south Norfolk village vigilant

Residents in a south Norfolk village found something unexpected delivered through their letter boxes this week.

Officers from South Norfolk Police turned postmen as the force launched a new initiative to make local people aware of recent thefts and reassure them about operations in Roydon.

A copy of the letter posted to residents in Roydon. Picture: South Norfolk Police.

The initiative was set up by Inspector Jason Selvarajah, responsible for Diss, Harleston and Long Stratton, in a bid to make residents remain vigilant in light of recent crime.

The letter provides tips for looking out for crime and suspicious activity.

It also incudes contact details and suggestions on alternative ways for residents to report suspicious circumstances and activity.

It was provide reassurance to residents that police were aware of the situation and were carrying out patrols.

Inspector Selvarajah said: “We are appealing for community intelligence as we believe people responsible for criminal activity and drug dealing may be within addresses on Long Meadow Drive in Diss.

“We will increase visibility in order to support the local community and hope to receive more information to act upon.”

Crime figures published by the Diss Express earlier this month revealed Diss, Bressingham, Burston and Roydon saw three Burglaries involving businesses and community, three residential burglaries, seven cases of criminal damage, four cases of public fear, alarm or distress and two isolated incidents of theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a pedal cycle, and theft from a person.

