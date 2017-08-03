Police treating broken windows at Turkish barbers in Diss as racially or religiously motivated vandalism

Have your say

Police are treating damage to windows at Turkish barbers in Diss as racially or religiously motivated vandalism.

Three panes of glass were broken at First Class Traditional Turkish Barbers, in Park Road, at about 4.20am on Tuesday, August 1.

The barbers has yet to open its doors to the public.

Police say there is no CCTV footage of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who might have information, is asked to contact police on 101.