Police treat Hoxne barn fire as suspicious

Police are treating a fire in Hoxne as suspicious, after a large barn set alight at about 10.14pm on Thursday, September 7.

Six fire crews from Norfolk and Suffolk tackled the blaze.

The barn was almost totally destroyed as a result of the fire. Nobody was injured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen anybody acting suspiciously in the vicinity at the time. Anyone with information should contact Suffolk Police on 101, reference 59341/17.