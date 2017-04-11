Police tracing missing Clacton man last seen in Long Stratton

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from Clacton who was last seen in Long Stratton.

Nigel Kedar, 52, visited Norwich on Sunday, April 2, and was last seen in Long Stratton on Tuesday, April 4.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “

Officers are growing concerned for the welfare of Nigel and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or may know of his whereabouts.

He is described as white, 5ft 11 tall, of large build and with short hair.

It is also believed he may be wearing a dark coloured long sleeved shirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 999.