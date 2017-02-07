Police surgery dates for South Norfolk are set

Residents across South Norfolk will have the chance to speak to police officers in March after the next set of surgery dates were announced.

Visitors will be able to discuss any concerns they have in their neighbourhood, while officers will also be on hand to issue crime prevention advice.

Diss: Monday, March 6, 12pm to 2pm, Morrisons, Victoria Road.

Harleston: Wednesday, March 8, 12pm to 2pm, Budgens, Bullock Fair Close.

Long Stratton: Monday, March 13, 12pm to 2pm, East of England Co-Operative, The Street.

Newton Flotman: Monday, March 27, 10am to 2pm, St Mary’s Church, Church Road.

For more on Norfolk Police and crime prevention advice, visit www.norfolk.police.uk