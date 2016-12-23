Police still seeking the final few who may have clues about missing Corrie

Police searching for missing airman Corrie McKeague are still trying to identify some of the people seen on CCTV in the area where he went missing.

It was three months ago tonight that Corrie, 23, and his friends from RAF Honington went for the night out in Bury St Edmunds from which he never returned. Corrie was last seen on CCTV at about 3.25am in Brentgovel Street on September 24.

Corrie McKeague

During last month’s Christmas Fayre, people queued at a police ‘pod’ outside McDonalds where they showed CCTV clips of the last unidentified who were in the area at about the time he went missing and people.

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said yesterday: “Police have worked through the information provided by members of the public to try to locate and speak to those seen on CCTV images.

“Some came forward to identify themselves and they have been spoken to. Some of the names given by those viewing the images were correct and these individuals have also been spoken to, while others have been traced but have confirmed they were not there at the time.

“Unfortunately, at this stage, none have been able to provide information that has taken the enquiry further forward. Police are continuing work to see if there are other images that may help with identifying the remaining individuals.

A person wearing dark clothing possibly with a light top underneath and carrying a bag or backpack at 5.18am in Cornhill Walk.

“We’d like to thank all those who have assisted so far.”

Police stressed at the time that the people in the pictures were not suspects but they needed to talk to them in case they had seen something the individual may not have realised was important.

Anyone with information on Corrie should call the Suffolk Police incident room on 01473 782019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

This week Corrie’s family had to warn well wishers to be on their guard for scam websites.

A figure in dark clothing at 3.35am in Cornhill Walk.

A man in lighter coloured clothing with a dark coloured backpack at 5.20am in the Cornhill market square area.

Two people wearing lighter coloured clothing at 3.26am coming from the Cornhill market square area towards McDonalds.

Two figures at 3.21am in Cornhill Walk.

Two people at 3.19am coming from the Cornhill market square area towards McDonalds.

Another figure wearing dark clothing at 5.01am in Cornhill Walk.