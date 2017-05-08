Police officer’s plea to lock windows and doors as burglary spree across Diss and Roydon continues

South Norfolk Community Engagement Officer Jim Squires is urging residents to lock their windows and doors as a spate of burglaries across Diss and Roydon continue.

Patrols have increased in the area after numerous burglaries in recent weeks, with horses even deployed in Roydon at the weekend.

We are asking for people to ensure their windows and doors are locked, during the night time, and even when people are in at home South Norfolk Community Engagement Officer Jim Squires

PC Squires said thieves are targeting laptops, mobile phones, handbags, wallets and purses on display in people’s homes.

A property in Pursehouse Way, Diss, was the latest to be burgled, sometime between 10.30pm on Saturday and 7.15am the following morning. Thieves made off with electrical items, two bags, and a quantity of cash.

So far there has not been any arrests in connection with the incidents.

“We are asking for people to ensure their windows and doors are locked, during the night time, and even when people are in at home,” PC Squires said.

“A lot of these burglaries would have been prevented if front and rear doors were locked and secure.

“If you have any information about who could be committing these burglaries, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please report suspicious activity. If you think something is suspicious, ring 101. If you think a crime is taking place, call 999 immediately.

“If you would like a crime prevention survey, please contact me.

“We have delivered lots of crime prevention leaflets in and around Roydon. We have been into the school and handed out leaflets to parents taking their kids to school. We are just trying to get the community to work together.

“And if anyone is interested in setting up a Neighbourhood Watch Scheme, please get in touch.”

Contact Jim Squires via email at SquiresJR@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, or by phone from 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday on 01953 423773 or 07766 990811