Police linking two Roydon burglaries where cash, cards and laptop taken

Police are appealing for information after two burglaries in Roydon last week.

The first happened in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, when an unknown number of suspects gained access to an address via an insecure door in Newstead Walk. A laptop was taken.

The second also took place in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11, when a property in Aldrich Way was targeted.

Access was gained via an insecure door and a handbag containing cash, keys and bank cards was stolen.

Officers are linking these burglaries and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the times stated.

Witnesses are asked to contact Detective Constable Hayley Jennings at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.