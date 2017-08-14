Police launch witness appeal after paperboy knocked off bicycle in Diss

Have your say

Police have launched a witness appeal after a paperboy was knocked off his bicycle in Diss on Friday.

The boy, in his mid-teens, was knocked off his cycle by a grey vehicle at 6:35am in Frenze Road.

The driver failed to stop. The paperboy was uninjured.

No witnesses have come forward yet, but police are still seeking information regarding the vehicle to identify the driver.

South Norfolk police are asking anyone who had seen, heard or know anything to please contact 101.