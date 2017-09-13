Police launch witness appeal after man suffers serious injuries to face and hip in Market Weston crash

A man suffered serious injuries to his face and hip after a two car crash in Market Weston on Tuesday evening.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened on the B1111 Bury Road at about 8.45pm.

It involved a blue Mazda and a silver Peugeot 206.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and the road was blocked while an investigation was launched.

The road fully reopened in the early hours of Wednesday morning, at about 1.45am.

Three men were taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds by land ambulance.

One man from the Bury St Edmunds area sustained serious injuries, including a fractured hip and a facial fracture, while another man, from the Diss area, sustained injuries to his wrist and hand.

The third man, also from the Diss area, was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been discharged.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit by dialling Suffolk Police on 101, quoting CAD number 417 of September 12.