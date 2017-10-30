Police launch search for missing man from Mendlesham

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 42-year-old man from Mendlesham.

Christian Hails was last seen at his home in the village at around 6.30am this morning.

His disappearance is considered to be out of character and family members and police are concerned for his welfare.

Mr Hails is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of slim build, and with short blond hair.

Initial police searches have been taking place in Mendlesham, supported by dog units and a National Police Air Service helicopter.

This effort is due to be supported by Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue who have personnel en route.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Hails, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to call the duty sergeant at Stowmarket Police Station on 101.