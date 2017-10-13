Police launch appeal to trace wanted man with links to Diss

Police are appealing for the public to help to trace a wanted man.

Vito Smith, 25, who has links with the Norwich, Diss and Dereham areas, is wanted in connection with a breach of a civil injunction.

Vito is described as being white, around 5ft 9in, of a medium build with short hair.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.