Police launch appeal after items including champagne and power tools stolen in Old Buckenham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Old Buckenham.

The incident happened at an address in Attleborough Road sometime between Thursday July 27 and Thursday August 17.

An unknown number of suspects gained access to a property and stole a number of items including 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet champagne, power tools, garden machinery, laptops and furniture items.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anything suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Witnesses should contact Detective Constable Ellie Knul at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.